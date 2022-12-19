National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Cut to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on National Express Group from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 225 ($2.76) in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

National Express Group Price Performance

National Express Group stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. National Express Group has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

