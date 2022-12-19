Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $349.75 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00112890 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00194352 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00053340 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037825 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000334 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,100,841 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

