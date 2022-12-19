Nebulas (NAS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $80,285.46

Nebulas (NAS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, Nebulas has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $80,285.46 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nebulas

Nebulas (NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,109,940 coins and its circulating supply is 63,598,138 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio.

Nebulas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

