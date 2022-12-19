NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Down to $11.02

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.02, but opened at $10.65. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 298 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
NeoGenomics Stock Down 3.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40.
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
