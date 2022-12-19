Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Stock Performance
Shares of Neonode stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. Neonode has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $10.07.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 98.90%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neonode (NEON)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.