Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

Shares of Neonode stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. Neonode has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $10.07.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 98.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neonode

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neonode by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Neonode by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Neonode by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neonode during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Stories

