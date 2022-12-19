Nervos Network Hits Market Capitalization of $73.44 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $73.44 million and $572,047.05 worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,730.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00375641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023339 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.00864413 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00094055 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.10 or 0.00604190 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00264016 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

