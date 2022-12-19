New Century Advisors LLC Buys 1,721 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MITK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

In related news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $29,955.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 182,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,540.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 8,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $95,987.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,224.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $29,955.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 182,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,540.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,298 shares of company stock worth $549,803 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $452.61 million, a P/E ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 0.74. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.