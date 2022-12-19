New Century Advisors LLC Buys 1,721 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.
MITK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.
Mitek Systems stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $452.61 million, a P/E ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 0.74. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.
