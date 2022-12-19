New Century Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,170 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,941,000 after purchasing an additional 244,136 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $232,613,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 799,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $95.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

