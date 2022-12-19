New Century Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

New Century Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 120.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 169.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.1 %

Realty Income Increases Dividend

O stock opened at $63.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

The business also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.