New Century Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New Century Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.8% of New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after acquiring an additional 603,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.11.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $431.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.65. The company has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

