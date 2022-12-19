Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 3,418 Shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 110.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

FCPI traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,216 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95.

