Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 742 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.12. The company had a trading volume of 55,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,544,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.46. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $103.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

