Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after buying an additional 33,258 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

XHE traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.17. 292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,114. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $78.53 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.76.

