Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 121,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $568.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $817.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

