Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $320,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,422 shares of company stock valued at $29,080,874. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $127.99. The company had a trading volume of 87,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.18 and its 200 day moving average is $162.07. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.89 and a 52-week high of $260.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

