Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $404,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,723 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management Resources LLC increased its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Target Trading Down 0.8 %

Target stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.33. 42,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.42 and its 200-day moving average is $157.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

