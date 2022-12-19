Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,072 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 104.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 16,265.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $21,220,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732,839 shares in the company, valued at $785,514,966.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BTU shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:BTU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,254. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.99. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

