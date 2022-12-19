Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,638 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.2 %

BX stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.74. 51,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,878,177. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average is $94.20. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.75 and a 12 month high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Argus cut their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.23.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

