Newfound Research LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $844,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,588,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $209.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

