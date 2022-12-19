Newfound Research LLC Has $65,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after buying an additional 2,816,843 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $210.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

