Newfound Research LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Newfound Research LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 3.1% of Newfound Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 792,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,437,000 after acquiring an additional 156,242 shares during the last quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 93,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,124,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 85,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $72.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.39. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

