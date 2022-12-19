Newfound Research LLC Reduces Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Newfound Research LLC lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,051,476. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

