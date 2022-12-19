Newfound Research LLC Reduces Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Newfound Research LLC lessened its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 83,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,662.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,662.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $129.61 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.32 and a 200-day moving average of $149.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $510.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

