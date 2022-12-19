Newfound Research LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Newfound Research LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Waste Management by 9.2% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 66.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $160.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.37.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

