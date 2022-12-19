Newfound Research LLC Sells 54 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Newfound Research LLC decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $597,327,000 after buying an additional 374,384 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $140,332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 686.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,373,000 after buying an additional 233,547 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,174,747,000 after buying an additional 208,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after buying an additional 180,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,036. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $396.46 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.93.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.24. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.67.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

