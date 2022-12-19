Newfound Research LLC Trims Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Newfound Research LLC lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Cintas by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.70.

Insider Activity at Cintas

Cintas Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $445.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $431.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.15.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

