Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Down to $6.71

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $5.85. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 2,578 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nexa Resources from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Nexa Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $702.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.06 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 4.51%. Research analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 21.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth $138,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

