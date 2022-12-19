Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Price Up 4%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 205,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Noah Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Noah

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.22 million for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Noah by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 6.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 112.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Noah by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,465,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,576,000 after buying an additional 339,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

