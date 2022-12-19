Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NPI. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.52.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Stock Down 2.3 %

Northland Power stock opened at C$38.94 on Thursday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$34.95 and a twelve month high of C$47.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

About Northland Power

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.