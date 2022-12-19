Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 9,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $530.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $364.62 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.15. The stock has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

