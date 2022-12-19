Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $3.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $533.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,471. The company has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $364.62 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $522.18 and its 200 day moving average is $491.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

