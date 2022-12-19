NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 56,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. NRG Energy has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 54,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

