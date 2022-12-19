Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Bought by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 193.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,485 shares during the quarter. NU comprises approximately 0.8% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in NU during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in NU during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.91. 142,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,028,877. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.

NU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

