NuCypher (NU) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week

NuCypher (NU) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $62.46 million and $923,455.92 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher token can now be bought for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000536 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

