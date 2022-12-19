NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,292 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.34. 151,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,905,180. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $313.30.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,994 shares of company stock valued at $20,789,743. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

