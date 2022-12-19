NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 1.0% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 40.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.89 on Monday, reaching $160.83. 14,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,889. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $234.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

