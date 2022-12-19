Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ OVLY opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $22.41.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 28.65%.
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
