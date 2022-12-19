Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ OVLY opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $22.41.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 28.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

