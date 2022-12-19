Old Port Advisors Acquires 4,695 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,166,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after buying an additional 61,946 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 22,165 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 559,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,880. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KGI Securities downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

HPE opened at $15.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

