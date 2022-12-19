Old Port Advisors Acquires 683 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Novartis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,219,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,976,000 after purchasing an additional 258,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Novartis by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS opened at $90.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $200.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

