Old Port Advisors Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427,528 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $107.58 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

