Old Port Advisors Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.67.

CAT stock opened at $232.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.89. The company has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

