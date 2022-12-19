Old Port Advisors Has $1.88 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $697,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $92.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.97. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $63.04 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

