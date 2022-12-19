Old Port Advisors Raises Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in BCE were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.28.

BCE Stock Down 0.7 %

BCE stock opened at $44.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 110.29%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

