Old Port Advisors Sells 110 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Old Port Advisors decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 1.3% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Waste Management by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management by 235.9% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 98.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $161.79 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.37. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.78.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.