Old Port Advisors Sells 2,058 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Old Port Advisors lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 218,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,581 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $56.57 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $83.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.30.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.