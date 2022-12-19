Old Port Advisors Sells 2,190 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Old Port Advisors cut its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,846,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,067.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 229,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 209,901 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 995,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,820,000 after purchasing an additional 188,606 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,892,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,578,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BOND stock opened at $92.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.84. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $110.15.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.