Old Port Advisors Sells 975 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Old Port Advisors lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $146.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.84. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

