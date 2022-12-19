OLO (NYSE:OLO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.54

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 15103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.59 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $692,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,874 shares of company stock worth $740,034 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OLO by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,795,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of OLO by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,203,000 after buying an additional 1,975,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,009,000 after buying an additional 114,803 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OLO by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,531,000 after buying an additional 1,576,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OLO by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 3,453,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.