ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $68.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OKE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.91.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.09.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after buying an additional 1,493,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 438.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,292,000 after buying an additional 815,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.