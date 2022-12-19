Ontology Market Cap Hits $143.63 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $143.63 million and approximately $12.21 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000978 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

